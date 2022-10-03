Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 4.49%, rises for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 533.55, up 4.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% slide in NIFTY and a 10.68% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 533.55, up 4.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17027.05. The Sensex is at 57199.6, down 0.4%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has slipped around 1.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12971.9, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 537.45, up 4.73% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

