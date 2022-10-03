Biocon Ltd spurts 0.7%, gains for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 293, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.7% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% fall in NIFTY and a 10.71% fall in the Nifty Metal.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 293, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 17000.35. The Sensex is at 57090.81, down 0.59%. Biocon Ltd has added around 0.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12971.9, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 294.75, up 0.98% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 19.7% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% fall in NIFTY and a 10.71% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 484.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)