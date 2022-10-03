Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 402.9, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% drop in NIFTY and a 10.71% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 402.9, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 17000.35. The Sensex is at 57090.81, down 0.59%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 8.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12971.9, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 405.45, up 3.67% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% drop in NIFTY and a 10.71% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)