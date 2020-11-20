Australia Market ends lower

-
ALSO READ
Board of Prism Johnson approves divestment of its 51% stake in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company
ICICI Lombard gains on CCI nod for acquiring Bharti AXA general insurance biz
Not expecting significant growth for insurance industry this year due to virus impact: Bajaj Allianz
Syngene, 3DC sign 5-year strategic collaboration
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises QBE in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance
-
The Australian share market finished lower after fluctuating in and out of the neutral line on Friday, 20 November 2020, as investors remained cautious over the short-term economic impact of the coronavirus as cases around the world continue to rise.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 fell 8.05 points, or 0.12%, to 6,539.17. The broader All Ordinaries dropped 2.74 points, or 0.04%, to 6,739.91.
Investor sentiment was tinged by data that showed COVID-19 hospitalizations across the U. S. jumped by nearly 50% in the last two weeks, threatening the recovery of the world's largest economy as cities and states began to impose lockdowns.
QBE Insurance shed 0.9% after insurers lost a test case trying to knock out claims for business interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Insurance Australia Group shares entered a trading halt as the company examines the financial impacts of the ruling and its capital requirements.
Aged-care home operator Regis Healthcare jumped more than 23% after rejecting a $555m takeover bid from conglomerate Washington H.
Soul Pattinson.
Regenerative medicine company Mesoblast surged 11.3% after it entered an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Swedish drug maker Novartis to manufacture and commercialize its lead drug candidate.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Retail Sales Climb 1.6% On Month In October- Australia total value of retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.6% on month in October coming in at A$29.618 billion, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, following the 1.1% decline in September. Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services led the rises, although there were also rises for Other retailing, and Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing. Household goods retailing was relatively unchanged while maintaining recent strength. On a yearly basis, sales rose 7.3%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7291, climbing from an earlier low of $0.7264.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU