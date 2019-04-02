Australia Market extends gain for sixth straight session

Australian stock market closed higher for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, 02 April 2019, in the wake of better-than-expected factory activity data in and the United States, In addition, a progress in trade talks between the world's top two economies also boosted investor sentiment. Growth stocks like tech and consumer discretionary moved higher, while defensive stocks like telcos, utilities and property trusts lost ground. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 25.40 points, or 0.41%, at 6,242.36 points, while the broader added 28.14 points, or 0.45%, at 6,327.82.

Growth stocks like tech and consumer discretionary moved higher. Among tech stocks, Touch was up 4.5% to hit another all-time high at A$23.40, gained 2.5% to A$23.13, and gained 3.4% to A$50.64.

As for consumer discretionary stocks, gained 3.2%, gained 2.8% and lotteries business surged 12.8% to A$15.09 after initiated coverage with a bullish price target of A$20. gained 1.3% to A$200.21.

The was also a strong performer, after the price of increased more than 2% overnight. Santos, Search, and were up between 1.6% and 2%.

Shares of materials and resources closed mixed, with down 0.05% to A$39.03 and fell 1.1% to A$98.43. gained 3% to A$7.65 after the said it would go ahead with its A$3.66 billion Iron Bridge magnetite project in

In economic news, the said that the total number of building approvals in jumped a seasonally adjusted 19.1% on month to 17,074 in February, following the 2.5% gain in January.

central sustains record low interest rate--The Board of the Reserve of Australia at its meeting today (02 April 2019) decided to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at record low of 1.50 percent. The RBA said strong job data supports its decision to leave interest rates on hold.

CURRENCY: The Australian dollar was up against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday. The Australian dollar was quoted at $0.7109, down from $0.7125 on Monday.

