Australia Market gains on China PMI surprise

Australian stock market closed higher on first trading session of the week and month, Monday, 1 April 2019, as release of stronger-than-expected data from and gains on Wall Street last Friday lifted broader investor sentiment. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 36.23 points, or 0.6%, at 6,216.95 points, while the broader added 37.95 points, or 0.61%, at 6,299.68.

Sentiment rose after official data on Sunday showed that factory activity in China, Australia's biggest trade partner, unexpectedly grew for the first time in four months in March, soothing fears of an economic downturn. On Monday, the private-sector survey showed a similar trend.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index, a measure of factory activity, rose to 50.5 in March from the previous month's contraction and three-year low of 49.2, according to data released by The growth was likely driven by seasonal factors as factories ramped up production after February's Lunar New Year holidays. Factory output also grew at its fastest pace in six months in March, reported, but export orders shrank for the 10th straight month amid slowing global growth and as collateral damage in the trade spat the

The Caixin/ Manufacturing (PMI) came in at 50.8 for March. A reading below 50 signals contraction, while a reading above that level indicates expansion. and said in a joint press release that staffing levels at factories rose in March to mark their first expansion since October 2013.

Some firms also hired additional workers to support greater production and new business developments, they added. The PMI is a private survey focused on smaller businesses and offers a first glimpse into the operating environment.

Wall Street's positive performance on Friday also lent support. Wall Street rose on Friday amid signs of progress in US- trade talks. said it would continue to suspend additional tariffs on US vehicles and auto parts after April 1 in a goodwill gesture after delayed tariff hikes on Chinese imports. A delegation led by will be in this week for another round of talks

Shares of banks and financials were in the red, with big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Bank and - advanced between 0.5% and 1.1%.

Shares of materials and resources inclined as Chinese iron ore futures rose sharply on Friday after slashed its 2019 sales estimate and declared force majeure on some contracts after tropical cyclone Veronica. and firmed up 1.3% each, while added 4.4%. was among top gainers in the sub-index, inching closer to the A$2.25 per share offer from Wesfarmers Ltd, after the conglomerate's said on Friday the company was still keen on the takeover.

Shares in rose as much as 2.8% after the company said it would close 30 stores at BIG W, its loss-making discount department store chain, along with two distribution centres.

CURRENCY: The Australian dollar was up against the U. S. dollar on Monday, as demand for commodity linked units underpinned after an official survey of China's manufacturing sector, Australia's biggest trade partner, showed a return to growth in March after three consecutive months of contraction. The Australian dollar, which is a proxy for sentiment over regional trade, strengthened 0.2% to $0.7112.

