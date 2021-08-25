Australia Market extends gain to 3rd day

The Australian share market finished higher for third consecutive session on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight, and strength in banks, mining majors, and tech stocks.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was up 28.88 points, or 0.38%, to 7,531.87.

The broader All Ordinaries added 35.94 points, or 0.46%, to 7,809.62.

Total 5 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index, with Information Technology was the best performing sector, gaining 1.86%, while Telecommunication Services was the worst performing sector, losing 1.54%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7241, a touch higher than levels above $0.722 yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)