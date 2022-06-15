Australia Market extends losses

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 decreased by 85 points, or 1.27%, to 6,601.03.
The broader All Ordinaries index declined by 95.45 points, or 1.39%, to 6,785.76.
The top performing stocks in this index were POLYNOVO and LYNAS RARE EARTH, up 4.8% and 4.2% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were NOVONIX and MEGAPORT, down 13.64% and 11.07% respectively.
All 11 sectors finished in negative territory, with the interest-rate sensitive Tech and Real Estate sectors down most.
In company news today, Rio Tinto (RIO) has delivered first ore from its Gudai-Darri iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It expects production will continue to ramp up for the remainder of the year & 'is expected to reach full capacity during 2023'. The mine has an expected life of more than 40 years. RIO has kept full-year shipments guidance for 2022 steady at 320-335 million tonnes.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6904, struggling to recover after last week's fall from levels above $0.72.
