Headline indices of financial market closed down for first time in six consecutive session on Tuesday, 22 January 2019, as investors elected to book recent gains on concerns about the global outlook, after the (IMF) slashed its world economic growth forecast on Monday for the next two years, warning of continuing trade tensions between the two nations on global growth, and the possibility of a "no-deal" Brexit between the UK and the At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 31.59 points, or 0.54%, to 5,858.79 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 29.25 points, or 0.5%, to 5,924.28 points.

The cut its forecast for the world economy, predicting it will grow at the weakest pace in three years in 2019 and warning fresh trade tensions would spell further trouble. In its second downgrade in three months, the lender blamed softening demand across and recent palpitations in financial markets.

It predicts global growth of 3.5% this year, beneath the 3.7% expected in October and the rate in 2018.

Shares of consumer discretionary sector were the star performer, with up 3.2% and up 2.8%. was up 2.2% followed by up 1.5%.

Shares in financial sector were the heaviest weight on the ASX market led by down by 1.72%. fell by 1.5%, was down 1.2% and NAB shed 1.3%.

Shares in materials issue declined, with giant dropping by 1.3% after releasing their quarterly update detailing their iron ore output had fallen by 9% due to production disruptions. The world's biggest said on Tuesday that unplanned production outages at Olympic Dam, Spence and Iron Ore are likely to negatively affect productivity and flagged that it would revise guidance at its results on February 19. retreated 0.6%, Newcrest fell 0.7% and dropped 0.9%.

Shares of companies were also under pressure, with down 2.8% followed by down 0.8% and down 0.8%.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar softened against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Tuesday. dollar was quoted at 71.36 US cents from 71.69 US cents on Monday.

