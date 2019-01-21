Australia Market rises for fifth straight day

Headline indices of financial market closed higher for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, 21 January 2019, supported by a continued rise on Wall Street late last week, with shares in consumer discretionary, and financial sectors being notable gainers. But the market's topside grew heavy amid wariness about a slowdown in China's after weaker than expected key economic data from and reports that the and were making little progress in their trade negotiations on intellectual property protection.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 10.79 points, or 0.2%, to 5,890.38 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 12.33 points, or 0.2%, to 5,953.53 points.

Shares of consumer discretionary sector were the star performer, with up 3.2% and up 2.8%. was up 2.2% followed by up 1.5%.

Shares in banks an financials were higher, with and and New Zealand Banking Group, rising 0.2% and 0.5% respectively. National Bank lifted 0.08%, while fell 0.25%.

stocks added 0.5%, helped by strength in rose to their highest in 2019 after data showed in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, climbed to a record in 2018. rose 0.7%, while was up 0.6%.

Major miners were also in the green with up 0.3% after being accused of underpaying a total of up to $300 million in iron ore royalties to the dating back to 2004. rose 2.6%, while fell down 0.2%.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar softened against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Monday. dollar was quoted at 71.69 US cents from 71.92 US cents on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)