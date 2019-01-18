Hong Kong Market gains on US-China trade rumors

Headline indices of the financial market advanced on Friday, 18 January 2019, as appetite buying for risk assets underpinned on tracking firm lead from Wall Street overnight after a report that American officials may be weighing the possibility of easing tariffs on China, in a bid to push forward trade talks. Around afternoon, the surged 257.57 points or 0.96% to 27,013.20. The Enterprises Index rose 108.21 points or 1.03% to 10,620.36.

Investors risk sentiments were encouraged on reports that said American officials were weighing the possibility of easing tariffs on China, in a bid to push forward trade talks. As per reports, proposed lifting all or some of the tariffs on Chinese imports to give a reason to make deeper concessions in ongoing trade talks between the two countries.

Chinese will visit the on Jan. 30 and 31 for the latest round of trade talks aimed at resolving the bitter dispute between the world's two largest economies. In December 2018, and agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

Indicators released recently have shown signs that the Chinese economy is losing some momentum. will release its fourth-quarter and 2018 GDP data on Monday, along with December factory output, and fixed-asset investment.

China's fourth-quarter economic growth likely slowed to the weakest pace since the global financial crisis, as demand faltered at home and abroad. Market experts expect the world's second-largest economy to have grown 6.4% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the previous quarter's 6.5% pace and matching levels last seen in early 2009. Full-year growth is expected to have cooled to 6.6%, the weakest pace in 28 years, from 6.9% in 2017. Better-than-expected GDP readings could lift stocks and global commodity prices, and boost the yuan, which has firmed this year following a sharp drop in 2018.

Forecasts by 53 market pundit ranged from 6.1% to 6.7%.

Chinese policymakers have repeatedly pledged more support for the economy while vowing they will not resort to "flood-like" stimulus that has unleashed in the past, which quickly juiced growth rates but left a mountain of debt. As the economy loses steam, top leaders are closely watching employment levels as factories could be forced to shed more workers.

Shares of Jiayuan International Group, a Chinese that mysteriously plummeted by as much as 81% in late Thursday trading, shot up by 67%. The company said after market close on Thursday it had already repaid a US$350 billion bond debt, which was rumoured to be the cause of the crash.

Sunshine 100 China, another developer, surged as much as 50% before paring gains to 21%. On Thursday, it dove 65%. Internet of things solution provider climbed 19%, a day after it plunged 73%.

and rose 3.5% after launching its first share buyback action since debuting in July. The company bought back 6.14 million class B shares at a price of HK$9.76 apiece, it said in a statement on Friday. Shares of the much-watched company have declined around 40% from its offer price of HK$17 amid a slumping market and dimmed appetite for new economy stocks.

OFFSHORE MARKET: US share market closed higher on Thursday, following a report that said US Treasury is discussing lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. Also giving US stocks a boost was the defence sector, led by defence contractors and Northrop Grumman, after US unveiled a revamped US missile defence strategy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 162.94 points, or 0.67%, to 24,370.10. The S&P 500 was up 19.86 points, or 0.76%, to 2,635.96. The rose 49.77 points, or 0.71%, to 7,084.46.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)