Australia Market gains 0.48%; financials surge ahead of Royal Commission

Headline indices of financial market closed higher on Monday, 4 February 2019, ahead of the final report of the inquiry which exposed systemic wrongdoing in the vastly profitable sector. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 28.37 points, or 0.48%, to 5,891.20 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 27.68 points, or 0.47%, to 5,962.98 points.

Shares of major financials closed higher after recouping initial losses, ahead of the final report from the due later in the day. Its investigations into reports of wrongful charges and other wrongdoing led to a massive shake-up in the sector.

The which looked into misconduct in Australia's financial sector released its final report on Monday, with 76 recommendations for practices across banking, insurance, and financial advice. climbed highest of the big four, adding 1.2% to A$25.22, followed by Westpac, up 1.2% to A$24.87 and NAB, 1% higher at A$24.03. shares were up 0.77% despite being ordered by to provide its for free, for now, after not doing enough to fix its fees-for-no-service issues. added 0.25% to A$116.70, while insurers QBE, IAG and each rose between 0.53 and 2.1%.

Shares of were up, with and firming 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

shares closed at four-year low after the country's largest building said it expected core earnings for the first half of fiscal 2019 to be slightly lower than the previous year, due to delays of major projects and infrastructure.

ECONOMIC NEWS: building approvals was down a seasonally adjusted 8.4 percent on month in December, coming in at 13,995, the said on Monday, following the 9.1 percent decline in November. On a yearly basis, building approvals tumbled 22.5 percent following the 32.8 percent plummet in the previous month.

CURRENCY: Australian Dollar declined against greenback and against a basket of other peers on Monday, after dire home building data dealt another blow to the economic outlook.. The Aussie dollar was buying 72.30 US cents from 72.39 US cents on Friday; 79.36 Japanese yen, from 78.82; 63.19 euro cents, from 63.28; 55.31 British pence, from 55.26; and 104.94 NZ cents, from 104.75.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)