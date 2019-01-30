China Market falls ahead of US-China talks, Fed decision

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed down on Wednesday, 30 January 2019, with investors refraining from active trading ahead of the outcomes of the U. S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting ending later in the day and the ministerial-level trade talks between the and in Washington through Thursday. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.72%, or 18.68 points, to 2,575.58. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 1.28%, or 16.63 points, to 1,283.71. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.8%, or 25.49 points, to 3,168.48.

All eyes are on a meeting ending Wednesday. Although the Fed is expected to leave its short-term interest rate unchanged, the nuances of a press conference by will be closely watched. Ahead of the start of the two-day FOMC meeting, speculation grew that Fed policymakers would discuss slowing or ending the U.

S. central bank's move to shrink its balance sheet.

Top US and Chinese trade officials return to the bargaining table on Wednesday, with extra tension in the atmosphere amid Washington's sweeping prosecution of Chinese resident will reportedly meet Chinese in an attempt to move negotiations forward. But the Justice Department's charges against Chinese Huawei, its subsidiaries and a top may be a hurdle. has urged U. S. authorities to end what it called an "unreasonable crackdown" against Huawei, which has been accused of stealing technology and violating sanctions on

The world's two largest economies are battling for nothing less than future dominance in critical high-tech industries, according to US Trade Robert Lighthizer, the lead US A little over three years ago, launched a strategic plan dubbed "Made in China 2025" that aimed to make the nation the global leader in aerospace, robotics, artificial intelligence, new-generation autos and other areas -- sectors US officials say now represent the "crown jewels" of American technology and innovation. US has repeatedly said he favors a healthy Chinese economy but not at the expense of American business and know-how. In specific, US officials are attacking Chinese trade practices they say are unfair, spotlighting the forced transfer of American technology through requirements that foreign companies form joint ventures with local firms, as well as the alleged theft of American intellectual property through hacking. To pressure Beijing, the has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. And Trump is poised to more than double US duty rates on $200 billion in goods from China to 25% on March 2 should the talks fail. has responded by slapping duties on virtually every product it buys from the United States, or about $110 billion in exports. Given the complexity of issues, a finished agreement is unlikely to emerge from the two days of talks in Washington this week. But said Tuesday he expected "significant progress," and noted the governments have another month left in the 90-day truce declared in December.

