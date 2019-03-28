Japan Nikkei extends losses on yen's rise, global slowdown woes

Headline indices of the share market extended losses on Thursday, 28 March 2019, as investors continued selling stocks on following a weak lead from Wall Street overnight as the market grappled with lingering worries over the economic growth outlook after a steep drop in U. S. yields. In addition, a stronger safe-haven yen and uncertainty over Brexit also dampened sentiment. All 33 subsectors of the declined, with shares in with and coal product, precision instrument and marine transportation-linked issues being notable losers. Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 328.79 points, or 1.54%, at 21,049.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the dropped 27.96 points, or 1.74%, at 1,581.53.

Wall Street stocks declined on Wednesday (Mar 27) after a steep drop in U. S. yields led to worries about a potential recession. The on the 10-year note on Wednesday fell to its lowest level since December 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 32.14 points (0.13 per cent) to finish at 25,625.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 13.09 points (0.46 per cent) ending at 2,805.37, while the tech-rich fell 48.14 points (0.63 per cent) to 7,643.38.

The precipitous decline in developed-market sovereign yields continued to unnerve investors about the economic outlook. Yields on 10-year Treasuries hit a fresh 15-month low on Thursday in and rates on benchmark German Bunds sank further below zero after said an accommodative stance is still needed. Traders are snapping up bonds amid a return to low long-term rates around the world as investors fret that the slowing global expansion is deteriorating further despite signs of support from central banks. Recent data showed weakness from U. S. housing to and consumer sentiment, prompting a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve. A closely watched segment of the curve inverted last week -- a gauge that's served as a recession warning. Fed funds futures are now pricing in more than a quarter point of easing by the end of 2019.

U. S.- trade talks resume, with a cabinet-level American delegation due in Fed official Randal Quarles will speak Friday to the Shadow Open Market Committee on Strategic Approaches to the Fed's Balance Sheet and Communications.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, appreciated against the dollar on Thursday as financial markets gripped by fears of a sharper downturn in the global the dollar was quoted at 110.50-51 yen compared with 110.68-70 yen on Wednesday. The euro, meanwhile, fetched 124.33-37 yen against 124.53-57 yen in late Wednesday afternoon trade in Tokyo.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)