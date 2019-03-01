Australia Market trades higher

Headline indices of financial market were higher in afternoon trade on Friday, 1 March 2019, as investors welcomed solid U. S. (GDP) data and better than expected manufacturing PMI data. Upbeat Australian data also boosted sentiment. sectors were mostly higher, with shares in with consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, and property trusts subsectors being notable gainers, while and materials subsectors were notable losers. Around late afternoon, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 34.11 points, or 0.56%, at 6,203.10 points, while the broader All Ordinaries inclined 32.74 points, or 0.52%, at 6,285.40.

The U. S. economy grew at 2.6% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 3.4% in the previous quarter, the reported on Thursday.

China's factory activity improved in February but remained in contractionary territory for a third month as the world's second-largest economy continued to struggle with weak export orders, a private survey showed on Friday. The readings - closely watched by investors as an alternative to the official data and more focussed on smaller firms - offered further evidence China's economy is losing momentum and suggests the U. S.-Sino trade war will continue to weigh on exports as prospects for a trade deal remain uncertain. The Caixin/ (PMI) for February rose to 49.9 from 48.3 in January, just below the neutral 50-mark dividing expansion from contraction on a monthly basis. Economists had forecast a sharper deterioration for February of 48.5.

The results of the China's private survey came on the heels of official released on Thursday which showed fell for the third straight month, dropping to 49.2 in February from 49.5 in January, according to data released by the country's Investors have been closely watching economic indicators from the world's second-largest economy for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U. S.- trade dispute. The come days before China's annual meeting of parliament which starts on March 5. Top officials are widely expected to announce more support measures such as sweeping tax cuts to reduce the strains on the economy.

Chinese leaders will also reveal Beijing's key economic and financial targets for the year which may provide clues on their future policy stance. Actual growth in the world's second-largest economy cooled to 6.6% in 2018 the slowest in 28 years from 6.8% in 2017.

In the space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, and Bank were higher in a range of 0.4% to 0.9%.

Among the major miners, fell more than 1%, was down 0.6% and was lower by 0.4%.

were also mostly lower despite an increase in overnight. and are lost more than 1% each, while was up 0.5%.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield or URW, the former Westfield Group, said it has sold its 34% stake in the Jumbo shopping centre in Helsinki, to current co-owner for 248.6 million euros. The sale is part of the company's asset disposal program. URW's shares rose almost 1%.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Industry Group that the in continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.0. That's up from 52.5 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

CURRENCY: dollar was lower against the U. S. dollar on Friday. The Australian dollar was quoted at $0.7100, down from $0.7144 on Thursday.

OFFSHORE MARKET NEWS: US share market fell slightly on Thursday as support from better-than-feared US GDP data was countered by concerns about earnings and US- trade relations. Investors were also unimpressed by Larry Kudlow's assurance Thursday that US-China trade negotiations were moving forward after fantastic progress made last week. Also on Thursday, said he had walked out of his summit with because of demands from the North Korean leader to lift US-led sanctions. The U. S. economy grew at 2.6% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 3.4% in the previous quarter, the reported on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.16 points, or 0.27%, to 25,916, the S&P 500 lost 7.89 points, or 0.28%, to 2,784.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.98 points, or 0.29%, to 7,532.53.

