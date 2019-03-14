Australia Market gains on Wall Street's upbeat lead

Headline indices of financial market closed higher for the first time in five days on Thursday, 14 March 2019, as investors chased for bargain hunting on tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after U. S. durable goods orders data for January released overnight bolstered sentiment. However, market gains were limited after data showed growth in China's industrial output growth fell to a 17-year low in the first two months of the year and as British lawmakers overnight rejected the idea of leaving the without a Brexit deal in place. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index added 18.40 points, or 0.3%, at 6,179.59 points, while the broader All Ordinaries rose 20.78 points, or 0.33%, at 6,266.79.

Shares of companies advanced after rallied more than 1% overnight as pledged to cut exports and a blackout in disrupted both production and exports.

Among players, Santos, Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, add between 1.39% and 3.5%.

Mining stocks were also higher. Mining giant was up 0.8%, was up 1% and was up 0.5%.

The big four banks - ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and - were down between 0.2% and 0.7%, with the worst hit.

CURRENCY: dollar was up against the U. S. dollar on Thursday. The Aussie dollar was quoted at 70.62 US cents, up from 70.96 on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)