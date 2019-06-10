Australia Market huts for Queen's Birthday holiday

The Australian equity market closed on Monday, 10 June 2019, due to Queen's Birthday holiday.
Asian financial markets advanced on Monday, 10 June 2019, after China released better-than-expected trade data for May and news that U. S. President Donald Trump had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico after the two countries arrived at an agreement on immigration.
However, market topside capped, as the stand-off between China and the United States remains unresolved, with eyes on a possible meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan this month. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan flashes 1.3% gains.
