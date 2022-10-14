Australia Market rebounds 1.75%

S. interest rate hikes.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 116.22 points, or 1.75%, to 6,758.83. The broader All Ordinaries index added 114.13 points, or 1.67%, to 6,948.59.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC and DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED, up 9.52% and 7.60% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were PILBARA MINERALS and HARVEY NORMAN, down 5.1% and 3.9% respectively.
