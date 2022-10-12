JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Cabinet Approves One Time Grant Of Rs 22000 Crore To PSU OMCs For Losses In Domestic LPG
Business Standard

Hong Kong Market falls 0.8%

Capital Market 

Hong Kong share market finished session around 11-year lows on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, as risk sentiments subdued on following soft lead from Wall Street overnight and downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. Meanwhile, concerns of China's zero-COVID policy and overseas inflation and recession woes weighed down sentiments as well.

Sentiment also worsened after the Bank of England said it would end emergency bond-buying this week.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 131.33 points, or 0.78%, to 16,701.03, the lowest level since October 2011. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 37.16 points, or 0.65%, to 5,692.42.

China hardened its position on zero-Covid policy ahead of the Communist Party's national congress.

Among blue-chips, Alibaba Group Holding fell 2.2% to HK$74.35, while HSBC slid 2.5% to HK$38.70. China Merchants Bank slumped 5.4% to HK$31.35, while CK Infrastructure Holdings lost 5% to HK$36.15 and CK Asset slumped 3.6% to HK$45.70.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 17:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU