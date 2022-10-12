Hong Kong Market falls 0.8%

Sentiment also worsened after the Bank of England said it would end emergency bond-buying this week.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 131.33 points, or 0.78%, to 16,701.03, the lowest level since October 2011. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 37.16 points, or 0.65%, to 5,692.42.
China hardened its position on zero-Covid policy ahead of the Communist Party's national congress.
Among blue-chips, Alibaba Group Holding fell 2.2% to HK$74.35, while HSBC slid 2.5% to HK$38.70. China Merchants Bank slumped 5.4% to HK$31.35, while CK Infrastructure Holdings lost 5% to HK$36.15 and CK Asset slumped 3.6% to HK$45.70.
