Australia Stocks end mixed

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 2.56 points, or 0.04%, to 6,647.54. The broader All Ordinaries index declined 1.97 points, or 0.03%, to 6,842.33.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BANK OF QUEENSLAND and CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC, up 11.13% and 8.01% respectively.
The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were MIMERAL RESOURCES and NICKEL INDUSTRIES, down 3.65% and 3.18% respectively.
Financial stocks advanced, with the country's Big Four banks surging between 1.2% and 4%.
Energy stocks declined, as oil prices remained pressured by demand woes in China due to tightening Covid-19 curbs. Woodside Energy and Santos fell 1.9% and 2.5%, respectively.
Shares of materials and resources closed down, with BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals shedding between 0.8% and 3%. Lake Resources jumped 2% after signing a lithium supply deal for a project in Argentina.
