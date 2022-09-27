Australia Market rebounds on mining, energy boost

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 26.75 points, or 0.41%, to 6,496.16. The broader All Ordinaries index added 29.03 points, or 0.44%, to 6,696.52.
Total 7 of 11 sectors were lower, with realty sector was the worst performer, falling 2.2%, followed by telecommunication services (down 1%).
Materials was the best performing sector, gaining 2.6%, followed by energy (up 1.7%).
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS and WHITEHAVEN COAL, up 7.23% and 6.83% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CORE LITHIUM and FISHER & PAYKEL, down 5.6% and 4.7% respectively.
Shares of materials and resources were higher on buybacks, with BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and Mineral Resources jumping between 2-6%.
Energy stocks advanced, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy gaining 1.2%. Santos rose 1.4% after the gas explorer said it received a $1.4 billion binding offer from Papua New Guinea's state-owned Kumul Petroleum for a 5% stake in the PNG liquefied natural gas project.
Star Entertainment added 1.1% after the company said it has developed a comprehensive remediation plan after it was found unfit to hold a casino license in Sydney.
