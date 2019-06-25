Australia Market trades softer ahead of G20 Summit

Headline indices of equity market were lower on Tuesday, 25 June 2019, as investors kept a cautious stance ahead of an expected meeting between U. S. and Chinese at the upcoming summit in Meanwhile, risk sentiments were dampened on geopolitical tensions after the U. S. on Monday imposed sanctions on over the latter's shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week. Around late afternoon, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 6.94 points, or 0.1%, at 6,658.50 points, while the broader All Ordinaries sank 9.16 points, or 0.15%, at 6,736.30.

The main event this week (Fri-Sat) is the meeting in and in particular the potential meeting between Presidents and on the sidelines. The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted trade fight between their two countries. and the U. S. have already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods over the past year. In May, the two economic powerhouses hiked tariffs targeting some goods. The has said previously that Trump is ready to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports into the U. S. if the two countries fail to arrive at a deal.

said in a statement on Tuesday that the country's had a phone call with and U. S. Trade on Monday. They discussed trade and agreed to maintain communications, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the U. S. on Monday imposed sanctions on over the latter's shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week. Tensions between the two countries have remained high since a recent attack on near the

Financials were major drag n the benchmark index, with the big four banks led losses. The industrial and were also underperformed while materials and consumer staples were among the strongest advancing sectors.

The gold sub-sector experienced the largest percentage advances as miners of the from gold prices trading at the best levels since August 2013 on geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower US interest rates driving demand. Saracen Minerals (SAR) gained 6.5% while St Barbara (SBM) was up 4.8% and (RRL) was 2.3% higher.

Mining services firm (ASL) continued its recent run of gains and following its 10.5% improvement yesterday on the signing of a 5 year A$800 million contract at a Botswanan copper mine.

Australia Group (IAG) was 0.7% higher after responding to it will look to divest its 26% stake in an Indian firm.

(MTS) declined another 4.75% after falling 9.8% on Monday, as the to such as IGA supermarkets and hardware announced an underwhelming set of numbers for its FY19 earnings result yesterday. Underlying profit was lower and impacted by a 3% decline in earnings at its

CURRENCY NEWS: The inclined against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday. The changed hands at $0.6963 after rising from levels below $0.695 in the previous session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)