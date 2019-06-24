China Market ends steady ahead of trade talks

The Mainland equity market closed marginally higher on Monday, 24 June 2019, as investors kept a cautious stance after reports that China's will attend the summit in this week where he has been expected to talk on the sidelines U. S. At closing bell, the benchmark Composite Index rose 0.21%, or 6.17 points, to 3,008.15. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.09%, or 1.35 points, to 1,576.09. The blue-chip CSI300 index inclined 0.19%, or 7.33 point, to 3,841.27.

Market participants were nervously awaiting outcome of the expected meeting between Presidents and later this week for any signs of de-escalation in a trade war that is damaging the global economy and souring business confidence.

The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the summit in

and the should be willing to make compromises in trade talks and not insist only on what each side wants, said on Monday.

US Vice on Friday decided to call off a planned speech, which also increased optimism ahead of trade talks. Pence had upset China with a fierce speech in October in which he laid out a litany of complaints ranging from state surveillance to human-rights abuses.

Shares of and financials closed higher, with (601398 CH) up 0.51%, at 5.88 yuan; (601288 CH) closed up 0.55% at 3.66 yuan; and (600036 CH) was up 0.72% at 37.96 yuan.

Shares of distilleries were higher. (600519 CH), the distiller of the Chinese white wine, closed up 1.11% at 987 yuan. (000858 CH) rose 1.84%, to 115.096 yuan.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan eased against greenback on Monday. Prior to the market opening, (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8503 per dollar, 0.05% softer than the previous fix of 6.8472. In the spot market, onshore spot yuan opened at 6.8698 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8760 at midday, 85 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

