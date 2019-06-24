Hong Kong Market gains for sixth consecutive day

The Hong Kong share market closed higher for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, 24 June 2019, as investors were optimistic for a thaw in U. S.- trade talks after reports that China's will attend the summit in this week, where he has been expected to talk on the sidelines U. S. However, market gains were limited as investors kept a cautious stance ahead of the Fed speakers speech and tensions between the US and At closing bell, the added 0.14%, or 39.29 points, to 28,513.00. The Enterprises Index was up 0.29%, or 31.47 points, to 10,952.94.

Federal Reserve and Williams are both scheduled to speak tomorrow. Investors will be looking for any further clues on the path, timing and magnitude of Fed interest rates in the months ahead and whether they validate market expectations of easing at the July FOMC meeting. Markets are already pricing in several cuts and a result the USD has weakened sharply over recent months, suggesting that the bar to an even more dovish stance is high.

Nonetheless, the Fed is at least likely to deliver a 25bp rate cut at the July meeting followed by at least one or two further hikes this year.

The main event this week (Fri-Sat) is the meeting in and in particular the potential meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi on the sidelines. Expectations/optimism towards some form of progress on trade talks appears high. Trump and Xi are likely to discuss a range of issues, with trade teams from both sides preparing the topics for discussion, after talks broke down last month. Market participants were nervously awaiting outcome of the expected meeting between Presidents and later this week for any signs of de-escalation in a trade war that is damaging the global economy and souring business confidence. The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the summit in

and the should be willing to make compromises in trade talks and not insist only on what each side wants, said on Monday.

US Vice on Friday decided to call off a planned China speech, which also increased optimism ahead of trade talks. Pence had upset China with a fierce speech in October in which he laid out a litany of complaints ranging from state surveillance to human-rights abuses.

Elsewhere geopolitical tensions remain in focus as President Trump threatens with additional sanctions in an effort to force to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear accord, as early as today. This follows Trump's decision to call off planned air strikes in response to Iran's shooting down of an unmanned drone.

Shares of property developers were up. (00012 HK) was up 2.8% to HK$43.45; (00101 HK) gained 2.89% to HK$18.5; (1109 HK) was up 2.36% at HK$34.75; while (0016 HK) gained 1.13% to HK$134.50.

