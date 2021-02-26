Australia S&P/ASX 200 falls below the 6,700 level

-
ALSO READ
Grasim board approves fund raising plan
NTPC to raise Rs 4000 cr via private placement of non-convertible bonds
Valiant Organics allots 14.27 lakh equity shares
IIFL Finance hits the roof after raising Rs 100 cr from NCDs
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via debt issue
-
The Australian share market finished session steep lower on Friday, 26 February 2021, following a global selloff after Wall Street's main indexes tumbled overnight, as a rapid rise in bond yields rattled investor sentiment. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 tumbled 160.76 points, or 2.36%, to 6,673.27. The broader All Ordinaries tanked 165.05 points, or 2.32%, to 6,940.63.
Investors monitored bond yields during Friday's session. Overnight, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U. S. Treasury note briefly crossed the 1.6% level to trade at its highest level in more than a year. Yields are rising because investors are optimistic.
They believe a strong sustainable recovery is right around the corner and prices will rise as demand comes roaring back. Investor optimism about the economic outlook has risen recently on the back of factors such as positive vaccine developments as multiple major economies inoculate their populations.
Every sector traded lower by at least 1% with technology the worst performer, sliding 5%. Afterpay (APT) tumbled 11% having resumed trade from a halt all of yesterday. The buy-now pay-later provider will raise $1.5 billion via its convertible notes offer while also advising that co-CEO's Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar have each sold 450,000 shares at $134.36.
Kogan.com (KGN) was 10% lower even after net profit more than doubled to $23 .6 million while revenue jumped 89% to $414 million. KGN also increased its interim dividend to 16 cents per share.
Harvey Norman (HVN) also saw reported that net profit more than doubled to $462 million on a 25% lift in total aggregated sales of $5.1 billion, as sales for furniture electrical and whitegoods sales remains strong during the pandemic. HVN also raised its dividend to 20 cents per share. HVN shares ended 1% softer.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7834, off levels above $0.792 seen earlier in the week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU