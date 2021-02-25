Japan Nikkei closes above 30K mark

Japan share market finished session higher on Thursday, 25 February 2021, as investors welcomed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals that interest rates will remain low for an extended period.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 496.57 points, or 1.67%, to 30,168.27.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 23.16 points, or 1.22%, to 1,926.23.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated in a second day of testimony in Washington that the Fed's promise to get the U. S. economy back to full employment and to not worry about inflation unless prices rose in a persistent and troubling way.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 106.05 per dollar, having weakened from levels below 105.6 yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)