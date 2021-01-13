Australia Stocks close slight higher

The Australian share market finished session higher after fluctuating between losses and gains on Wednesday, 13 January 2021, as investors refrained from active transactions amid Political turmoil in the United States. The U. S.
House pressed swiftly forward toward impeachment or other steps to forcibly remove President Donald Trump from office. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 7.52 points, or 0.11%, to 6,686.60. The broader All Ordinaries added 14.79 points, or 0.21%, to 6,953.89.
The big four banks eked out modest gains. Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac and ANZ recovered from a weak start to drag the market higher.
Telecommunications and technology company Telstra rallied 2.7% after appointing Geraldine Kor to spearhead South Asia's business growth.
Tech stocks succumbed to selling pressure, with Afterpay losing 1.4% and Altium giving up as much as 6.2%.
Fashion retailer Premier Investments soared 12.7% after announcing it has nearly doubled earnings in the first half of its financial year.
