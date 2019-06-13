Australia Stocks end softer

JUST IN
Adani Australia gets final environmental approval for Carmichael mine
The Australian equity market closed marginally lower on Thursday, 13 June 2019, as risk sentiments subdued on taking a negative lead from Wall Street overnight amid uncertainty over an intractable US-China trade dispute and pullback in commodity prices. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 1.34 points, or 0.02%, at 6,542.40 points, while the broader All Ordinaries shed 9.77 points, or 0.15%, at 6,619.10.

Energy stocks fell as crude oil prices tumbled 4% overnight after crude inventories rose amid concerns of dimming outlook for global oil. Oil & gas explorer Woodside Petroleum fell as much as 2.2%, while Oil Search and Beach Energy lost 2.4% and 5.2%, respectively.

Mining stocks declined, as base metal and iron ore prices retreated.

Mining giants BHP Group fell 0.5% and Rio Tinto lost 0.6%, while South32 declined 0.9%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was lower against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday. The Australian dollar traded at $0.6906 after slipping from the $0.696 handle yesterday.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 14:10 IST

