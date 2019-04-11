Autoline Industries receives Rs 8.35 cr in first tranche against additional IPS claim

-
ALSO READ
Autoline Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.91 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Autoline Inds sizzles after entering into MoU
Tata Power in focus after MERC nod to extend BEST, Tata Power PPA
-
From Government of MaharashtraAutoline Industries announced that as per the revised Eligibility Certificate, the Company had submitted additional subsidy claim and the Government of Maharashtra has approved additional Industrial Promotion Subsidy (IPS) claim amount of Rs 44.61 crore and out of said approved amount, the Company has received amount of Rs. 8.35 crores on 05 April 2019 in first tranche.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU