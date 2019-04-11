JUST IN
Autoline Industries receives Rs 8.35 cr in first tranche against additional IPS claim

From Government of Maharashtra

Autoline Industries announced that as per the revised Eligibility Certificate, the Company had submitted additional subsidy claim and the Government of Maharashtra has approved additional Industrial Promotion Subsidy (IPS) claim amount of Rs 44.61 crore and out of said approved amount, the Company has received amount of Rs. 8.35 crores on 05 April 2019 in first tranche.

Thu, April 11 2019. 11:59 IST

