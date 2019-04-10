JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of Pazel International
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets reaffirmation in credit ratings

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed ratings for outstanding for the debt instruments / facilities of the Company as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated: Rs.2200 Crores (Enhanced from Rs.856 Crores)
Long-Term Rating: CRISIL AA / Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short-Term Rating: CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

