Info Edge (India) invests Rs 14 crore in Agstack Technologies

has invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary about Rs.14 crore in (Gramophone).

The Company has acquired 32,339 - 0.01 % Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares having a face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs 4,319.03 . The aggregate shareholding of the Company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 37.21% on fully converted & diluted basis.

Gramophone is a technology enabled marketplace (operated through a website www.,m1mophone.in and its app 'Gramophone') for enabling efficient farm management.

Farmers can buy quality agricultural input products like seeds, crop protection, nutrition and equipment directly from its m-commerce platform. Gramophone's agronomic intelligence provides the best advisory solutions to farmers by leveraging the power of data science, soil science, smart crop selection and personalized information led cropping system. This enables farmers to choose authentic and most appropriate farm inputs.

