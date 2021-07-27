Axis Bank acquires 5.55% stake in IBBIC

Axis Bank has subscribed to 50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of IBBIC for a consideration of Rs. 10 per equity share constituting 5.55% of the issued and paid up capital of IBBIC.

IBBIC is a financial technology company with an objective of providing a platform for exploring, building and implementing Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solutions for Indian financial services sector.

