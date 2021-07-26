IRB Infrastructure Developers invests Rs 194.63 cr in its InvIT

IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT has successfully closed fund raising by way of Rights Issue of Units amounting to Rs. 381.63 crore from existing unitholders.

The Company being the Sponsor and 51% unitholder of the Private InvIT, invested Rs. 194.63 crore and GIC Affiliates holding 49% units have invested Rs. 187.00 crore.

Further, the Company will continue to hold 51% units and GIC affiliates will continue to hold 49% units in the IRB Infrastructure Trust.

