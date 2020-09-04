Axis Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 469.65, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.41% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 469.65, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 11434.85. The Sensex is at 38665.64, down 0.83%.Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 7.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23530.85, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 271.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.65, down 0.92% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd tumbled 27.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.41% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 106.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

