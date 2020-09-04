Emami Ltd up for five straight sessions

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.95, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% gain in NIFTY and a 7.9% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.95, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 11402.8. The Sensex is at 38570.91, down 1.08%. Emami Ltd has added around 55.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31316.85, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)