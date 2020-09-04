Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GRP Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Country Condos Ltd and Aditya Birla Money Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2020.

GRP Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Country Condos Ltd and Aditya Birla Money Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2020.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd surged 8.65% to Rs 24.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2136 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd soared 8.19% to Rs 760. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 587 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd spiked 7.41% to Rs 276.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35930 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd jumped 7.14% to Rs 1.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9643 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Money Ltd gained 6.45% to Rs 43.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47975 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)