Axis Bank Ltd Slides 1.99%

Axis Bank Ltd lost 1.99% today to trade at Rs 725.65. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.71% to quote at 43611.69. The index is up 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd decreased 1.03% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 18.18 % over last one year compared to the 23.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 1.85% over last one month compared to 4.17% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 5.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40514 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 866.6 on 25 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 617 on 28 Jan 2021.

