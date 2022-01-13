RBI OKs appointment of Ittira Davis as MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) today announced that it has received the RBI approval for the appointment of Ittira Davis as its managing director & CEO for a period of one year.

Ittira Davis is a senior banker with over 40 years of experience having worked extensively in India, Middle East and Europe. He has been associated with Ujjivan since March 2015. His first pivotal assignment, as the Head of Transition, was to oversee successful transformation of a micro-finance institution into a small finance bank which included accessing the capital markets with two successful IPOs.

Prior to Ujjivan, Mr. Davis was the managing director with the Europe Arab Bank, London. He has also held leadership positions with Arab Bank plc, Bahrain and Citibank, India. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

B A Prabhakar, chairman of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said: I am happy with Ittira coming to head Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in its transformational journey. His extensive global banking experience and familiarity with Ujjivan will enable him to successfully lead the bank.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a mass market focused bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments.

The scrip rose 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 20.50 on the BSE.

