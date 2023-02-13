Axis Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 859, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.51% rally in NIFTY and a 11.9% spurt in the index.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 859, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 17770. The Sensex is at 60451.07, down 0.38%.Axis Bank Ltd has eased around 5.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41559.4, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 862.6, down 0.91% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd jumped 11.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.51% rally in NIFTY and a 11.9% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 13.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

