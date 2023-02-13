Coforge enters into partnership with Denodo

The global digital services and solutions provider announced its partnership with Denodo to enable banks and other financial organizations to engage in agile projects without affecting daily operations.

Denodo is a leading data integration, management and delivery platform. Under the partnership Denodo will bring its logical data integration and data management approach, powered by data virtualization while Coforge will bring its design and implementation expertise at BFSI clients, enabling companies to overcome challenges like security, compliance, systemic risks, downtime and data migration quality.

Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president at Denodo, said, We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Coforge to help accelerate business transformation at banks and financial services organizations through agile self-service data delivery and data modernization, while also addressing key challenges such as security, governance, and migration risk.

Deepak Khetpal, executive vice president and global head of data and analytics, Coforge, said, This forward-thinking alliance will enable us to better address the needs of our clients, providing them with easier access to vital data sources and greater flexibility in data virtualization efforts.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.5% to Rs 228.20 crore on 4.9% rise in net sales to Rs 2,055.80 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q2 FY23.

The scrip declined 5.50% to Rs 4,092.25 on the BSE.

