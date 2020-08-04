Axis Bank opens QIP issue with floor price of Rs 442.19 per share

Axis Bank opened the Qualified Institutions Placement offer for receiving bids on 04 August 2020.

The floor price of the issue is Rs 442.19 per equity share of the Bank. The Committee of Whole-Time Directors of the Bank will meet on 10 August 2020 to decide on the issue price for the proposed issuance.

