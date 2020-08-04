JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon's JV declared L-1 bidder for project of Rail Vikas Nigam

Dilip Buildcon announced that its JV, HCC- DBL has been declared as L-1 bidder for tender floated by Rail Vikas Nigam for the following project -

Construction of Tunnels Bridges Yard And Formation Works From Chainage 117+365 To 125+320 (Fls) Under Package-9 In Connection With New BG line between Rishikesh And Karanprayag (125km) in State Of Uttarakhand.

The company bid project cost of Rs 1334.95 crore.

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 15:03 IST

