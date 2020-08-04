Greenlam Industries develops laminates with anti-virus attributes

Greenlam Industries announced the company's in-house R&D has developed a product with Anti-Virus attributes. Greenlam Laminates, with this new feature, will retard and kill up to 99.99% of viruses that will come in contact with it. The above assertion is based on the Test Certification given to us by Biotech Testing Services (BTS), Mumbai upon conducting Antiviral Efficacy Test as per ISO 21702:2019 International Standard.

Greenlam has been producing laminates and compacts with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal attributes for several years and with this new achievement Greenlam will be able to offer laminates with triple advantage (health & hygiene) features viz. 1.

Anti-Virus 2. Anti-Bacteria 3. Anti-Fungal

