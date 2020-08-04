Board of Astral Poly Technik approves change in Chairman

At meeting held on 04 August 2020

The Board of Astral Poly Technik at its meeting held on 04 August 2020 has appointed Sandeep Engineer, Managing Director as new Chairman of the Board w.e.f. 25 August 2020. He will replace K R Shenoy, Independent Director and existing Chairman of the Board, whose term ends on 24 August 2020.

