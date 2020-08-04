JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 32.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Havells India to raise Rs 500 crore through CP issue
Business Standard

Board of Astral Poly Technik approves change in Chairman

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 04 August 2020

The Board of Astral Poly Technik at its meeting held on 04 August 2020 has appointed Sandeep Engineer, Managing Director as new Chairman of the Board w.e.f. 25 August 2020. He will replace K R Shenoy, Independent Director and existing Chairman of the Board, whose term ends on 24 August 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU