AXISCADES completes acquisition of Mistral Solutions

AXISCADES Technologies has completed the acquisition of Mistral Solutions, a leader in Semiconductor, Embedded Electronics, Defence and Product Engineering capabilities. The acquisition, which was initiated in the year 2017, was executed over 4 phases at an aggregate acquisition cost of Rs 296 crore.

With the completion of this acquisition, AXISCADES strengthens its position as a technology leader, providing cutting-edge product design and development services to its customers for a wide range of applications. Mistral is a perfect complement to AXISCADES' portfolio, and with the resulting synergies the Company unlocks diversified opportunities and foresees significant upside to both revenue and margins. The acquisition bolsters the company's ability in the digital engineering, embedded electronics and systems engineering domains, enabling it to make an even bigger impact and add value to collective clients across industries and geographies.

