India Grid Trust to acquire Rajgarh Transmission upon its commercial operation date

India Grid Trust has signed framework agreement with GR Infraprojects for acquisition of Rajgarh Transmission upon its Commercial Operation Date (COD).

The completion of acquisition would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals and completion of contractual obligations. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed to jointly bid for identified TBCB (Tariff Based Competitive Bidding) transmission projects aggregating to approximately Rs 5,000 crore.

India Grid Trust has also received additional scope of augmentation across few of its existing subsidiaries aggregating to approximately Rs 230 crore on Regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM) basis.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 17:45 IST

