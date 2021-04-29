Bajaj Auto appoints Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus

Bajaj Auto announced that Rahul Bajaj has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 30 April 2021.

The Board has approved the appointment of Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021.

Niraj Bajaj, Non Executive Director of the Company has been appointed as Chairman of the Company with effect from 1 May 2021.

