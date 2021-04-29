Aarti Industries wins award for its sustainability practices

Aarti Industries announced that it has been awarded a Gold Medal by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted sustainability rating company, on the basis of its corporate sustainability practices.

This is based on its score of 68 out of 100, which places the company in the top 5% of all companies assessed under the worldwide rating system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)