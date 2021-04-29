Airtel Africa announces change in MD & CEO

Airtel Africa announces Olusegun Segun Ogunsanya, Managing Director and CEO Nigeria is to succeed Raghunath Raghu Mandava, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following Raghu Mandava's informing the Board of his intention to retire.

Segun Ogunsanya will join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from 1 October 2021.

Jaideep Paul, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as an Executive Director and will join the Board of Airtel Africa plc with effect from 1 June 2021.

