Bajaj Auto in demand after good Sept sales

Bajaj Auto surged 4.11% to Rs 2997.75 after the company's total sales rose 10% to 441,306 units in September 2020 from 402,035 units in September 2019.

Sequentially, the total sales jumped nearly 23.89% in September 2020 compared with 356,199 units sold in August 2020.

Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales grew by 6% to 228,731 units while total exports expanded 14% to 212,575 units in September 2020 over September 2019.

Bajaj Auto manufactures of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts. The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.9% to Rs 395.51 crore on 61% fall in net sales to Rs 2,948.52 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

