Bajaj Auto in demand after good Sept sales

Bajaj Auto surged 4.11% to Rs 2997.75 after the company's total sales rose 10% to 441,306 units in September 2020 from 402,035 units in September 2019.Sequentially, the total sales jumped nearly 23.89% in September 2020 compared with 356,199 units sold in August 2020.
Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales grew by 6% to 228,731 units while total exports expanded 14% to 212,575 units in September 2020 over September 2019.
Bajaj Auto manufactures of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts. The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.9% to Rs 395.51 crore on 61% fall in net sales to Rs 2,948.52 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU